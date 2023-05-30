WHY IS THE USA PROLONGING THE WAR IN UKRAINE?

Despite Washington's claims of being interested in a swift resolution to the conflict, the United States is actively prolonging the war in Ukraine.

In this video, I will present undeniable evidence of this, as well as why a prolonged conflict between Moscow and Kyiv is beneficial to the United States.

Why lend lease is not working Over a year ago, President Joe Biden signed the lend lease law.

It was supposed to work similarly to the lend lease during World War 2, when the United States continuously supplied its allies, particularly the Soviet Union, with weapons, military equipment, and food without upfront payment and with a long delay.

However, after a year, the law is not functioning.

Why?

In one way or another, lend lease implies payment for the transferred weaponry and other valuables according to the agreement.

But Ukraine is severely limited in its financial capabilities.

Therefore, at the moment, the Ukrainian government practically acknowledges that it is not interested in initiating the lend lease procedure.

Nonetheless, the Ukrainian people continue to pay the highest price, defending not only their freedom but also the security of the entire Europe.

Insufficient or ineffective assistance to Ukraine will have fatal consequences for the entire free democratic world.

Therefore, the United States is currently providing weapons to Ukraine without payment or conditions.

Currently, Ukraine is receiving military aid from the US federal budget through three programs. Congress allocated 800 million dollars for the main program of supplying weapons to Kyiv in 2022.

In total, Washington plans to spend 45 billion dollars in 2023 to support Ukraine, but it is still negligible compared to the amount the United States provided to its allies to fight fascism during World War 2.

Over four years of war against Nazi Germany, the US supplied goods and weapons to its allies worth nearly 50 billion dollars, which, at today's exchange rate, is about 700 billion.

Under the lend lease program, the United States provided its allies with 15,000 aircraft and 7,000 tanks.

However, in one and a half years of war, the US has not supplied Ukraine with any aircraft and only 39 tanks.

So, draw your own conclusions about whether Washington wants to end the war in Ukraine or not.

Why Washington does not provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons In general, the lend lease program is clear.

But why doesn't the US provide weapons that would enable Ukraine to achieve victory over Russian aggression?

Specifically, we're talking about high precision Atacms missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers for the Himars rocket systems. Even within the existing funding programs, the United States could supply enough of these missiles to potentially change the situation on the battlefield.

This issue has been raised multiple times at international meetings in the Ramstein format.

However, Washington does not want to supply this weaponry.

Various versions are discussed in the press regarding why the United States does not provide the necessary weapons to Ukraine.

Among them are concerns about escalating the conflict, a shortage of such weapons in the US, an impending war with China, and even corruption in Ukraine.

However, all of these versions are unfounded, and I will now explain why.

Version 1: Washington is concerned about escalating the conflict The official version is the concern about escalating the conflict.

In Washington, it is believed that Atacms missiles are weapons for offense, not defense.

The Biden administration has made it clear to the Ukrainian side that the United States does not support the use of American made equipment for strikes on Russian territory.

This was stated by a representative of the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, in an interview with CNN.

According to him, Ukraine was attacked, and it has the right to defend itself, but the White House does not want to see an escalation of this war that would go beyond the destruction and violence that have already afflicted the Ukrainian people.

Although Kirby is an experienced officer, he did not explain how Ukraine is supposed to defend itself without aircraft and long range missiles.