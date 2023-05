Official Trailer for The Color Purple with Halle Bailey

Watch the official trailer for the musical drama movie The Color Purple, directed by Blitz Bazawule.

The Color Purple Cast: Halle Bailey, Fantasia, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Danielle Brooks, H.E.R., Taraji P.

Henson, Ciara, Aunjanue Ellis, Deon Cole, Louis Gossett Jr. and Elizabeth Marvel The Color Purple will hit the big screen December 25, 2023!