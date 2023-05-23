The Color Purple Movie (2023)

The Color Purple Movie (2023) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A bold new take on the beloved classic... Warner Bros.

Pictures invites you to experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in "The Color Purple." This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule ("Black Is King," "The Burial of Kojo") and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

Based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman; music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

Directed by Blitz Bazawule starring Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P.

Henson, Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor release date December 25, 2023 (in theaters)