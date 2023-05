Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Extension & DeAndre Hopkins Signing?

Dallas Cowboys rumors surrounding quarterback Dak Prescott and his contact are discussed on today’s show presented by True Classic!

For a limited time only, get 25% off with the promo code CHAT at https://trueclassic.com/chat.

@TrueClassic has already helped over 2 million men finally get a better fit at an affordable price, so why not get on board?

Host Tom Downey also breaks down the latest around DeAndre Hopkins and a crazy rumor regarding former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.