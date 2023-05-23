Niall Horan announces 2024 world tour

Singer-songwriter Niall Horan is to take his upcoming new album 'The Show' on the road next year after announcing a world tour.
Singer-songwriter Niall Horan is to take his upcoming new album 'The Show' on the road next year after announcing a world tour.
Niall Horan has just revealed all of his upcoming tour, The Show! The 29-year-old musician and The Voice coach announced all of the..
From a 16-year-old contestant on X Factor, to One Direction fame and now a judge on The Voice, Niall Horan is preparing for an..