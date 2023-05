RRR, Thor and Star Wars actor Ray Stevenson passes away at 58 | Oneindia News

Ray Stevenson, the popular actor who is best known for his performances in the recent blockbuster RRR, and the famous Thor movie series, has passed away.

According to the talented actor's publicist, the 58-year-old passed away in Italy on May 21, Sunday, 4 days before his 59th birthday.

