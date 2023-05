Cars set ablaze in Cardiff riots after teen deaths

Two cars are set on fire in the streets of Cardiff after riots break out in the Welsh capital over the death of two teenagers in an accident.

Scores of youths, some covering their faces with masks, threw rocks, paving slabs and fireworks at officers with riot shields in the city's Ely area.

Local authorities believe the riots followed rumours that the two teenagers had died in a crash while being chased by police.