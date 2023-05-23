Shadow Housing Sec: Braverman needs to come clean

Lisa Nandy says Suella Braverman "needs to come clean" after the home secretary said 'nothing untoward happened' over a speeding course last year.

The shadow housing secretary goes on to say that it is "a clear breach of the ministerial code if she did ask her civil servants to intervene" - as claims surface Suella Braverman asked for help to arrange a private speed awareness course for an offence in 2022.

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn