The Last of Us: Left Behind (The Movie) 2023
The Last of Us: Left Behind (The Movie) 2023

The Last of Us: Left Behind is a 2014 action-adventure game developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Computer Entertainment.

It is a downloadable expansion pack to the 2013 game The Last of Us.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the game switches between two stories: the first, set three weeks before the events of The Last of Us, follows Ellie as she spends time with her best friend Riley in an abandoned mall in Boston; the second takes place between the Fall and Winter chapters of The Last of Us and focuses on Ellie&apos;s attempts to scour an abandoned mall in Colorado for medical supplies to heal Joel while dealing with enemies.