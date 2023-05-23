3 Signs You Are Dating the Right Person for You

Long-term relationships are hard work.

And it's important to find out if your partner is right for you.

'The Independent' spoke with dating experts to find out what signs people can look for to determine if they are with the right person.

Here are 3 things they suggested: .

1.

Can you and your partner meet in the middle?, Kate Moyle, a relationship psychotherapist, says that the ability to compromise is key to any successful relationship.

According to Moyle, who also hosts 'The Sexual Wellness Sessions' podcast, people will naturally disagree, but what matters is how they negotiate and find middle ground.

2.

Do you make each other feel good about yourselves?

, Dating coach James Preece says the right match should empower you and make you feel confident.

They’ll reassure you, pay compliments and let you know how amazing you are.

If you start to believe it too then you are never going to need to question anything or doubt yourself, James Preece, dating coach, via 'The Independent'.

3.

Do you have similar core values?

, Preece stresses how important it is to make sure you and your partner's life goals and values are taking you in the same direction.

You are a team and need to be on the same page.

This requires you both aligning on what’s important to you in life, James Preece, dating coach, via 'The Independent'