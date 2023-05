U-Hauls of Confusing "White Supremacists" / Six Steps to IRS Kevin Bacon

Brian hops around a bunch of interesting breaking stories, including the U-Haul driving non-white "white supremacist," Sai Varshith Kandula.

Also in this ep: Target's trans Satanist problem & SCOTUS unanimously deciding to give the IRS horrible new six-degrees of Kevin Bacon powers.