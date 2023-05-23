Cannes: Johansson, Hanks among other stars in Wes Anderson's latest film, walk red carpet

Tom Hanks, Adrien Brody and Scarlett Johansson are just some of the stars walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City," the director's latest film set in an American desert town in the 1950s.
