Russia scrambles fighter jet against two US bombers over Baltic sea | Oneindia News

Russia scrambles fighter jet against two US bombers over Baltic sea

Russia has said that it has scrambled an Su-27 fighter jet to “prevent violations of the state border” by two United States Air Force strategic bombers flying over the Baltic Sea.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said in a statement that its military had prevented any border violation by the US planes and “the flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace”.

“After removing the foreign military aircraft from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter went back to its air base.

Brigadier General Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, acknowledged that US planes were intercepted by Russia, explaining that the B-1 bombers were participating in a “long-planned exercise in Europe.” The crew of the Russian fighter classified the adversary aerial targets as two US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers.

