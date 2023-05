Police search for Madeleine McCann continues in Portugal

Portuguese police search a remote reservoir at the behest of German authorities as they probe the 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann.

Three years old at the time, McCann vanished without trace from her parent's holiday apartment in May 2007.

Despite a huge international manhunt, she has never been found and no one has been charged over her disappearance.