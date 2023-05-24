5 Common Behaviors That Kill Relationships

Do you sometimes get scared that you’re not being a good partner to your significant other?

Or, if you’re not in a relationship, maybe you don’t want to start one out of fear you won’t be enough for them?

Being aware of your behavior could be the first step towards keeping your mind and relationship healthy.

Here are some common behaviours that kill relationships such as angrily reacting to criticism, disrespecting partner's privacy, bringing yourself down, playing the victim, or giving ultimatums.