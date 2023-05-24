Police confirm timeline of events in Cardiff crash

South Wales Police have confirmed the timeline of events that took place on the evening of a fatal crash in Ely, Cardiff, which killed two teenage boys.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon said the police van that was seen on CCTV in the area was half a mile away from where the road collision took place.

Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16, died in the collision on Monday evening while riding an electric bike.

Violence erupted in the community following claims police chased the teenagers before they crashed.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn