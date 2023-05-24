Tina Turner Dead at Age 83

The ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ died on Wednesday in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

Reuters reports the iconic singer died after a long illness according to her representative.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner.

With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow, Tina Turner representative, via Reuters.

Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music.

All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family.

Tina, we will miss you dearly, Tina Turner representative, via Reuters.

She was candid about the abuse she suffered from Ike Turner, her former husband and musical partner.

After divorcing Ike in 1979, she launched an incredible comeback in the 80s as a solo artist.

Turner received 8 Grammy Awards throughout the course of her esteemed career.

Including record of the year for her smash hit, "What's Love Got to Do With It.".

She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991.