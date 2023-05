Ex-Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail’s washroom, hospitalised | Oneindia News

Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain who has been arrested in connection with a money laundering case, was on Thursday, May 25, 2023, admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital here after he collapsed in Tihar Jail due to dizziness.

#SatyendarJain #SatyendarJainHospitalised #AAP ~PR.152~ED.103~HT.99~