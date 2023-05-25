These 5 Things Keep Employees Happy

Beyond equity, here are five things companies can do to encourage happy and healthy employees.

Flexibility.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced some into working from home, and many find they prefer it that way.

Empower your workforce, and give employees choices that best suit their needs.

Certainty.

Predictability in the workforce is something most employees prefer.

When encountering constant change, employees can become anxious and disenfranchised.

Opportunity.

A dead-end opportunity makes a different job the only viable way to move up the ladder.

Humans thrive when they feel valued.

Employers who train and empower their employees are more likely to keep them around.

Sense of Belonging.

Friendships in the workplace are imperative to make employees feel like they fit in.

Experts say companies can retain employees better by providing a safe space.

Purpose.

Jobs that feel more purposeful are more likely to create an emotional attachment with employees.

People want their work to make a difference, so a job without a purpose can cause them to begin looking for purpose elsewhere