Delhi-NCR witness rain and strong winds as relief from severe heat wave | IMD | Oneindia News

Rain along with strong winds and dust storms hit parts of Delhi on Thursday, days after the weather office declared a heat wave in the capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today that similar conditions are expected to prevail in the capital over the next two to three days and that no heat wave is predicted until May 30.

#IMD #Delhi #Rainfall ~PR.151~HT.98~ED.155~