America in Ruins: We’re Entering Our Worst Ever Economic and Social Times Says Peter Grandich

“We’re going to face a far worse crisis than what we’re going through this moment,” says Peter Grandich, founder of Peter Grandich & Company, highlighting the massive national debt and incurring interest folks have to pay.

“We have half our total revenue going just to pay the interest on our debt which is unsustainable,” he warns.

Peter believes the economic turmoil we're experiencing has made the U.S. dollar vulnerable as countries around the world continue to shift away from the currency.

"Many people in the world now are starting to dissociate themselves from the United States.

That’s what there’s a movement to join the BRICS.

The end is in sight now,” he warns.

He concludes by highlighting the potential of a huge rally in the stock market if the central bank resolves its massive debt issue and shifts away from its aggressive rate-hike policy.