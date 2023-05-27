Brazil President Lula da Silva announces Amazon city of Belem to host COP30 in 2025 | Oneindia News

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has announced that the city of Belem, which is located on the border of Amazon, will be hosting the Conference of the Parties or COP30 round of global climate talks in 2025.

Belem, which is the second most populous city in Brazil's Amazon, has earlier hosted games of the 2014 World Cup.

In a video shared on social media, the president said that he is convinced that it will be a great event.

He said that the world will love the people of the state of Para of which Belem is the capital.

