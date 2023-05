Russia-Ukraine War: Drone attack damages Russian oil pipeline building | Oneindia News

An attack by two drones caused an explosion in Russia's Pskov region near the border with Belarus that left an oil pipeline's administrative building damaged.

Local governor Mikhail Vedernikov Informed about the attack on Telegram channel.

#RussiaUkraineWar #RussiaDroneAttack #RussianOilPipelineAttack ~PR.152~ED.101~HT.178~