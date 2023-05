Ukraine War: Kyiv hit by new massive Russian drone attack, one killed | Oneindia News

As Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, prepared to celebrate the anniversary of its founding on Sunday, Russia unleashed multiple waves of air strikes on Kyiv overnight in what officials said appeared to be the largest drone attack on the city since the start of the war.

Kyiv's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that a man died when drone wreckage fell near a petrol station while a woman was injured.

