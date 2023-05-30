Moscow Drone Attack: Wagner chief slams Russian defence ministry, Russia blames Kyiv | Oneindia News

The war between Russia and Ukraine is raging and the fierce battle between the two countries has in recent days seen some brutal attacks by both sides.

Moscow, today, was hit by multiple drones early morning, the first time the city has been targeted by multiple drones since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

While Russia's defence ministry said it had intercepted all of the eight Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow and accused Ukraine of a "terrorist attack", The chief of the Russian mercenary group Wagner has launched an expletive-laden tirade at the Russian Ministry of Defense for failing to thwart the drone attack on Moscow.

