Larry Lawson Interviews - WILLIAM ARMSTRONG - Paranormal Iowa

William Armstrong's Bio in his own words: "I am originally from Glasgow, Scotland, but moved to the United States back in December of 2014, as me and my now wife (then fiancée) were a long-distance relationship couple.

My journey into the paranormal world started back on Halloween night in 1992 when a one off “mockumentary” aired called Ghostwatch (which I can explain on the show as it’s a big influence as to how I got into the paranormal).

Suffice to say, I was hooked after seeing this and decided it was something that I wanted to pursue.

Fast forward to present day, and I'm now a co-founder along with my wife (who also got into the paranormal at a young age and is a representative for Edinburgh Manor here in Iowa) of a team called Paranormal Exposures.

Our team is a mix of young and old folk who bring a different dynamic when it comes to investigating as well as the style to which we investigate, we are also massive believers and supporters of Para-Unity and actively work for it and love supporting other teams out there."