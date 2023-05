Sunday of Pentecost 2023.

Welcome friends, today we celebrate the feast of the Sunday of Pentecost.

We celebrate the coming of the Holy Spirit, sent from God, to fill us who believe, with truth and understanding, wisdom, and the ability through the faith to withstand the wiles and temptations of the evil one, and to have the strength to do the works of the Lord our God and Savior: Jesus the Christ.

Join us.

Blessings, +William