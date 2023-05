Over 1,500 climate activists arrested at anti-fossil fuel protest in The Hague

Dutch police says they have made more than 1,500 arrests at the Extinction Rebellion demonstration in the centre of The Hague.

They are protesting against government subsidies to the fossil fuel industry.

"There is broad popular support for real climate action and people are waking up to the fact that the government is actively going against this by subsidising the fossil fuel industry," says Extinction Rebellion spokesperson.