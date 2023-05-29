Venice: Visitors stunned as water in the Grand Canal turns bright green | Oneindia News

Police in Venice are investigating the source of phosphorescent green liquid that appeared yesterday in the city’s Grand Canal, amid speculation it was caused by climate protesters.

The Interior Ministry's representative in Venice, Michele di Bari, called an emergency meeting to devise possible countermeasures.

The change in color, according to to preliminary probes by the police, was caused by a type of dye often used to trace water leaks.

Police said that the liquid did not pose a threat to the health of local residents.

The bright green area stretched from the Rialto Bridge to part of the Grand Canal.

The green color was first reported by local residents.

No person or group immediately claimed responsibility for the Grand Canal turning green.

Last weekend, however, an environmentalist group used vegetable charcoal to turn the waters of the Trevi fountain in Rome black to protest the government's climate policies.

