Belarus: Opposition leader alleges Russia tried to poison President Lukashenko | Oneindia News

A Belarusian opposition leader has claimed that President Alexander Lukashenko has been rushed to a hospital in Moscow and is in critical condition after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin behind closed doors.

Lukashenko’s opponent Valery Tsepkalo, the former candidate for Belarus Presidential Election and former ambassador to the US, said the President was rushed to the hospital following closed doors meeting with Putin.

He also claimed that the Kremlin has initiated a “Cover-up" operation through spreading information about a scheduled medical examination of Lukashenko.

However, he said that the information his team obtained required further information and that it had not been confirmed.

He also said that the best specialists have been sent to assess the President’s condition and he could be transported due to the severity of it.

According to him, the efforts to save the Belarusian dictator are aimed to dispel speculations regarding Kremlin's alleged involvement in his poisoning.

#Russiapoisonslukashenko #Alexanderlukashenko #Valerytsepkalo ~PR.153~HT.98~ED.102~