Dipika Kakar confirms quitting acting, wants to live life as housewife & mother | Oneindia News

Actor Dipika Kakar has opened up about her pregnancy adding that she wants to quit acting.

In a new interview, Dipika revealed that she spoke to her husband-actor Shoaib Ibrahim about it.

She also said that she wants to live as 'a housewife and mother'.

In January this year, Dipika and Shoaib announced their pregnancy through social media posts.

