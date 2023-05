BENTON BEING BLUNT "How to memorialize those we bring to attention on Memorial Day"

I truly believe that one of the most important things we can do to honor those who died for our freedoms, is exactly what we do here every Monday.

Stand up and speak out.

No matter the stance, no matter the side, and no matter the repercussions.

They didn't give their lives to a piece of land.

They gave their lives for a concept that allows us to live as the most free place on planet Earth.

That's what we MUST keep moving forward with that goal in mind!

HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY