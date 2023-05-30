Hollywood, Florida Shooting: 9, including a one-year old child, injured in face-off | Oneindia News

In yet another incident of brazen gun violence, 9 people including a one-year-old child were shot during an altercation between two groups near a busy area of the beach in Hollywood, Florida.

As per the latest reports, one of the victims is in surgery while others are in stable condition.

There are no confirmed reports about any faalities yet.

The injured range in age from 1 to 65 years.

Police have detained one person of interest but are still searching for an additional suspect, who was described as a Black man with dreadlocks and wearing a black short-sleeve shirt and camo shorts.

Authorities say the shooting happened near Johnson Street and North Broadwalk, a bustling palm-tree lined pedestrian walkway that straddles the beach and features restaurants and shops.

#Hollywoodshooting #Floridashooting #USAgunviolence