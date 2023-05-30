Kosovo: Over 30 NATO soldiers injured in clash with ethnic Serb protesters | Oneindia News

The tension between Serbia and Kosovo has flared-up massively.

After last week’s skirmishes, yesterday over 30 members of the Kosovo Force i.e KFOR… a NATO-led peacekeeping mission, were injured during clashes with Serb protesters in northern Kosovo.

The protesters were demanding removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who were elected in recent elections in northern Kosovo.

Serbs in Kosovo had boycotted the elections which took place in northern Kosovan towns.

This incident comes just days after Serbia’s President, Alexander Vucic, ordered the Serbian troops to be put on highest combat alert.

Following the violent clash, the KFOR said yesterday that after units were deployed to contain violent demonstrations, several soldiers of the Italian and Hungarian KFOR contingent were the subject of unprovoked attacks and sustained trauma wounds with fractures and burns due to the explosion of incendiary devices.

Serbs also spray-painted Nato vehicles with the letter “Z”, referring to a Russian sign used in the war in Ukraine.

