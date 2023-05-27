Serbia puts its army on 'full combat alert' amid new clash with Kosovo | Oneindia News

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has placed the country’s army on full combat alert and has ordered its units to move closer to the border with Kosovo.

This happened after a small group of protesters and police clashed in a majority Serb town in northern Kosovo.

Northern Kosovo is a region where the Serbs are in majority.

Police had to use tear gas to disperse Serbs who had gathered in front of municipal buildings in the Kosovan town of Zvecan, trying to prevent a newly elected ethnic Albanian mayor from entering his office.

In response to the clashes, Serbian President ordered the army to be put on the “highest state of alert.” The President also ordered an “urgent” movement of Serbian troops closer to the borderline with Kosovo.

#Serbiakosovo #Serbiaarmyhighalert #Serbiakosovoclash ~PR.153~ED.102~GR.122~HT.96~