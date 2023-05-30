Manipur Violence: Govt announces compensation for family of those killed in clashes | Oneindia News

The Centre and Manipur state government has announced compensation packages for those who lost their lives during the ethnic conflict in the state.

Officials said that a compensation of Rs 10 lakh, has been announced.

Officials added that one member of the deceased’s family will also be provided with a job.

The officials further said that the compensation amount will be equally borne by the centre and the state.

According to reports, the decision to announce compensation was taken late on Monday, during a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh.

