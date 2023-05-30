The Overlap On Tour

The Overlap On Tour Trailer - Plot Synopsis: The Overlap is going on tour!

⚽️ Follow footballing legends Gary Neville, Roy Keane, and Jamie Carragher on a trip like no other as they travel to different cities in Britain and Ireland as part of The Overlap Live Arena Tour.

In Sky Original The Overlap on Tour, Gary, Roy, and Jamie will take a walk down memory lane as they travel to each city, stopping at iconic tourist attractions, grassroots clubs, and other locations that were memorable to them in their footballing careers.

The Overlap On Tour, coming soon to Sky.