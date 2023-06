North Korea Set to Launch Military Satellite Experts Say Is Critical for Them to Launch Nuclear Missiles

Intelligence reports indicate that North Korea, the insular nation hell bent on developing nuclear weapons, is set to launch a spy satellite soon.

Experts say it could happen as early as June, with defense reports saying reconnaissance satellites like the one they plan to launch are critical to the success of launching nuclear capable intercontinental cruise missiles.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.