Cannes: Iranian & Ukrainian models protest at the red carpet, Know the reason | Oneindia News

This year Cannes Film Festival has again grabbed the attention of the world as an Iranian model lodged its protest by making a bold statement against the executions in Iran.

Model Mahlagha Jaberi donned a black bodycon dress with a bold statement printed on the lower portion of the clothing days after a festival participant dressed in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Jila Sabre created her attire.

#StopExecution

#Cannes2023 #CannesFilmFestival #MahlaghaJaberi