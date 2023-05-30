With our success, pressure and Patriots we will respond to Russia's evil – Zelensky

The President of #Ukraine Volodymyr #Zelenskyy in his address told about several #Russian #terrorist #attacks in one day.

Shaheds, cruise #missiles , ballistic missiles.

Guided bombs.

‘Most of the Shaheds and missiles were shot down,’ Volodymyr Zelenskyy underlined.

The President held a meeting of the Staff on May 29.

The Commander-in-Chief and the commanders of the operational directions reported to the Staff.

The President announced Ukraine’s counteroffensive to liberated #occupied territories.

‘The timing of how we will move forward.

We will.

The decisions have been made,’ he said.

For more details – watch full address.