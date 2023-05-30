With our success, pressure and Patriots we will respond to Russia's evil – Zelensky

The President of #Ukraine Volodymyr #Zelenskyy in his address told about several #Russian #terrorist #attacks in one day.
Shaheds, cruise #missiles , ballistic missiles.
Guided bombs.
‘Most of the Shaheds and missiles were shot down,’ Volodymyr Zelenskyy underlined.
The President held a meeting of the Staff on May 29.
The Commander-in-Chief and the commanders of the operational directions reported to the Staff.
The President announced Ukraine’s counteroffensive to liberated #occupied territories.
‘The timing of how we will move forward.
We will.
The decisions have been made,’ he said.
For more details – watch full address.