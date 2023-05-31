Joe Rogan Sees Something in This Boycott That No One Else Sees | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Joe Rogan’s conversation with Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir about why the Bud Light boycott over their partnership with Dylan Mulvaney is far bigger than anyone realizes; the Target boycott getting a lot bigger as new information comes out about their donations to the controversial LGBT activist organization GLSEN; numerous other companies like Kohl’s, Barnes and Noble, Adidas and even PetSmart coming under fire for their pride month collections; Calvin Klein’s drastic change in their model qualifications; Chic-fil-A being threatened with a new boycott over CEO Dan Cathy’s decision to push diversity and inclusion in the company; Toronto Blue Jays Anthony Bass giving a forced apology for promoting boycotts of Bud Light and Target; the National Review defending Kohl’s LGBT themed onesies; Kevin McCarthy coming under fire by Chip Roy, Dan Bishop, Ralph Norman and other Republicans for his debt ceiling deal; Ron DeSantis ripping into McCarthy’s debt ceiling deal; Donald Trump attacking Kayleigh McEnany; and much more.