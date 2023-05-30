Shark Tank Legend Goes on a Brutal Rant About Bud Light's Woke Ads | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about “Shark Tank’s” Kevin O’Leary ripping into Bud Light’s tone-deaf partnership with Dylan Mulvaney and explaining why the Bud Light boycott is one of the biggest corporate mistakes he’s ever seen and why it’s a warning to other woke companies; the growing Target boycott fueled by their pride collection targeting young LGBT children that is already creating staggering financial losses for the company before pride month has even begun; “NBC Nightly News’” Lester Holt blaming the Target boycott on misinformation, not LGBT swimsuits for kids; Target CEO Brian Cornell and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Kiera Fernandez doubling down on their message of pushing diversity and inclusion on their customers and employees; the Megaplex furry convention being forced to no longer allow minors into their event in Florida; a major change in the Trump vs.

DeSantis polls that forced Trump to change his support for Disney; footage from a Disneyland performer in drag helping young girls pick princess dresses; and much more.