Russian war effort in Ukraine appears to be losing steam, UK Ministry of Defence says

Since the start of May, Russia has increasingly been ceding the initiative.
Moscow's forces have been reacting to Ukrainian action rather than actively progressing towards their own war aims.
Since the start of May, Russia has increasingly been ceding the initiative.
Moscow's forces have been reacting to Ukrainian action rather than actively progressing towards their own war aims.
By Victoria Arnold
Eduard Charov criticised Russia's invasion of Ukraine on social media, asking "Would Jesus Christ..
The war between Russia and Ukraine is raging and the fierce battle between the two countries has in recent days seen some brutal..