Conversation on the Crisis in the Church Part I

Join Fr.

José Miguel Marqués Campo, Brian McCall, and Louie Verrecchio for a detailed conversation on the nature of the crisis in the Church.

In this first of three parts of their discussion, the participants discuss the nature and causes of the current crisis in the Church and lay the foundations for the later discussion about Vatican II and the post-Conciliar Papacy, including the question of whether or not it is possible for a legitimate Pope to do the things that Francis is doing.

The opinions expressed by each participant are their own and and not to be attributed to Catholic Family News or AKA Catholic.