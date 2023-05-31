The last hour of KMET 94.7
The last hour of KMET 94.7

The last hour of KMET before it transitioned to KTWV The Wave.

Ripped from a 30 year old audio cassette TDK D90 from a Sony S2 cassette walkman using a 99c store 3.5 and a Dollar Tree wired speaker into a Radio Shack tri pod.

Primitive but effective.

You can hear audio of B Mitchell Reed and songs from The Beatles, The Who, Elton John, The Cars, Fleetwood Mac, The Doors, The Boss and others.

It was a sad day for many of us the grew up on the Mighty Met.

As a college student I thought it might be an important thing to document if only for my own nostalgia.

Now you can share in it too if you want as long as they don&apos;t make me take it down.

It also includes the first two Wave songs.

Well, it did get taken down.

There&apos;s a big blank space where an Eagles song once was.

I guess even this low quality is a copyright violation lol.

Hopefully there won&apos;t be any more.

Now minus one Beatles song The End.

Still has the others in the montage for now.

Anyway, back again 2/19.

Not sure how long it was blocked this time.

I put in some royalty free rock tunes to replace the blank space from the copyright blocked ones.

0:09 1 HOUR -- B.

Mitchell Reed aircheck 1:13 My Generation -- The Who 4:35 You&apos;re All I&apos;ve Got Tonight --- The Cars 8:55 Commercial -- Super Shops 10:00 Commercial -- General Foods Coffee 10:33 50 MINUTES --- B.

Mitchell Reed aircheck 11:11 LA Woman -- The Doors 19:14 Commercial Promo --- NBC 4 News 20:17 Commercial -- Western Airlines 21:22 40 MINUTES 21:49 Hotel California -- The Eagles (Blocked) 28:25 Fleetwood Mac -- World Turning 32:46 30 MINUTES --- 33:11 Elton John -- Funeral for a Friend (1st half) Tape ends.

Not sure if there was a song missing or not.

Another guy has some of the last hour.

Missing songs: Bob Dylan -- Times are a Changin, Bob Seger -- Rock n Roll Never Forgets 38:12 Bruce Springsteen --- Born to Run (2nd half) Side 2 of the tape starts.

38:57 The Beatles -- Golden Slumbers/Carry that Weight 42:01 The Beatles -- The End (Blocked until 44:10) 44:23 KTWV THE WAVE -- DJs signing in &quot;Carolyn&quot; / Howard Bloom/ Call signal promo 45:45 Sting -- If You Love Somebody Set Them Free 50:50 Bob James and David Sanborn -- Maputo 56:53 The Wave -- Call signal jingle