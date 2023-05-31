The last hour of KMET 94.7

The last hour of KMET before it transitioned to KTWV The Wave.

Ripped from a 30 year old audio cassette TDK D90 from a Sony S2 cassette walkman using a 99c store 3.5 and a Dollar Tree wired speaker into a Radio Shack tri pod.

Primitive but effective.

You can hear audio of B Mitchell Reed and songs from The Beatles, The Who, Elton John, The Cars, Fleetwood Mac, The Doors, The Boss and others.

It was a sad day for many of us the grew up on the Mighty Met.

As a college student I thought it might be an important thing to document if only for my own nostalgia.

Now you can share in it too if you want as long as they don't make me take it down.

It also includes the first two Wave songs.

Well, it did get taken down.

There's a big blank space where an Eagles song once was.

I guess even this low quality is a copyright violation lol.

Hopefully there won't be any more.

Now minus one Beatles song The End.

Still has the others in the montage for now.

Anyway, back again 2/19.

Not sure how long it was blocked this time.

I put in some royalty free rock tunes to replace the blank space from the copyright blocked ones.

If you're going to shop on Amazon anyway, why not click on this link and help me out?https://amzn.to/3vgSV3m If you like this content, feel free to like this video and subscribe to this channel!

0:09 1 HOUR -- B.

Mitchell Reed aircheck 1:13 My Generation -- The Who 4:35 You're All I've Got Tonight --- The Cars 8:55 Commercial -- Super Shops 10:00 Commercial -- General Foods Coffee 10:33 50 MINUTES --- B.

Mitchell Reed aircheck 11:11 LA Woman -- The Doors 19:14 Commercial Promo --- NBC 4 News 20:17 Commercial -- Western Airlines 21:22 40 MINUTES 21:49 Hotel California -- The Eagles (Blocked) 28:25 Fleetwood Mac -- World Turning 32:46 30 MINUTES --- 33:11 Elton John -- Funeral for a Friend (1st half) Tape ends.

Not sure if there was a song missing or not.

Another guy has some of the last hour.

Missing songs: Bob Dylan -- Times are a Changin, Bob Seger -- Rock n Roll Never Forgets 38:12 Bruce Springsteen --- Born to Run (2nd half) Side 2 of the tape starts.

38:57 The Beatles -- Golden Slumbers/Carry that Weight 42:01 The Beatles -- The End (Blocked until 44:10) 44:23 KTWV THE WAVE -- DJs signing in "Carolyn" / Howard Bloom/ Call signal promo 45:45 Sting -- If You Love Somebody Set Them Free 50:50 Bob James and David Sanborn -- Maputo 56:53 The Wave -- Call signal jingle