The Station Agent Movie (2003) - Peter Dinklage, Patricia Clarkson, Bobby Cannavale

The Station Agent Movie (2003) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: When his only friend dies, a man born with dwarfism moves to rural New Jersey to live a life of solitude, only to meet a chatty hot dog vendor and a woman dealing with her own personal loss.

Director : Tom McCarthy Writer: Tom McCarthy Stars: Peter Dinklage, Patricia Clarkson, Bobby Cannavale