Apocalyptic Canada wildfire tears through east, west part of the country | Oneindia News

The unprecedented wildfire that has been ravaging Canada is increasingly going out of control.

Authorities in the eastern Canadian province of Nova Scotia have appealed for outside help, as firefighters battle raging wildfires that have forced more than 16,000 people from their homes.

Nova Scotia’s Premier Tim Houston has said that his government has received assistance from other provinces, including several water bombers, and they have also contacted officials in the northeastern United States to seek additional resources.

This past Tuesday, he also announced a ban on all activity in the province’s forests, including hiking, camping, fishing, hunting, the use of off-highway vehicles and logging after six illegal burns were reported on Monday evening.

Officials of Nova Scotia have also announced a fine of more than $18,000 for anyone who violates a province-wide burn ban.

The province-wide burn ban is expected to stay in place until June 25, due to the “seriousness of the current fires.

”Dozens of firefighters have also been fighting to contain two large out-of-control blazes near the provincial capital of Halifax.

Fourteen fires are burning across the province, causing hazy skies and anxiety among residents.

