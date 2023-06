Official Trailer for Max's And Just Like That Season 2

Watch the official trailer for the Max comedy-drama series And Just Like That Season 2, created by Darren Star.

And Just Like That Cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton Stream And Just Like That Season 2 June 22, 2023 on Max!