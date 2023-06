New Movies: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Boogeyman, Padre Pio, and Shooting Stars

There's something for everyone this week when it comes to movies.

Check out the animated superhero flick, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ; the horror film The Boogeyman based on a short story in the Night Shift anthology, by Stephen King, the fictionalized story of an Italian priest, Padre Pio played by Shia LaBeouf; and Shooting Stars , the story of LeBron James and his childhood friends journey to become the #1 high school team in the country.