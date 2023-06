Denver Nuggets Take 1-0 Lead In NBA Finals, Defeating The Heat 104-93

The Denver Nuggets protected home court and now lead the NBA Finals after beating the Miami Heat 104-93 in Game 1.

The two time MVP Nikola Jokic led the Western Conference champs with a 27 point, 10 rebound, 14 assist triple double, his ninth of the playoffs.

Bam Adebayo lead the Heat in scoring with 26 , while Jimmy Butler had a quiet night by his standards with 13 points, shooting 6-14 from the field.

The Heat will look to even the series in Game 2 Sunday night at 8:00pm Eastern.